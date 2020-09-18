Loading articles...

Forecast models show hurricane Teddy could hit Maritimes next week

Last Updated Sep 18, 2020 at 10:14 am EDT

Waves hit the shore in Cow Bay, N.S. near Halifax on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012. The Canadian Hurricane Centre has posted an image of hurricane Teddy, indicating a track of the storm making possible landfall over the Maritimes early next week. The storm was listed by the centre as being in the Caribbean as of 5 a.m. local time today, with maximum wind speeds of over 200 kilometres per hour. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

HALIFAX — The Canadian Hurricane Centre says hurricane Teddy could make landfall in  the Maritimes next week, though it remains unclear how intense the storm will be.

The storm was churning northward in Caribbean today, with maximum wind speeds over 200 kilometres per hour.

The potential tracks cited by centre show the storm arriving in the Maritimes on Wednesday, with winds at 120 kilometres per hour.

However, the centre’s senior forecaster, Bob Robichaud, says it’s possible the storm could veer off into the Atlantic.

In May, the hurricane centre in Halifax warned of another active hurricane season, with a senior meteorologist noting that the COVID-19 pandemic could make it difficult for people to prepare for rough weather.

Earlier this year, the U.S.-based National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also predicted an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season.

The American agency says it was expecting 13 to 19 named storms — six to 10 of which could become hurricanes.

Teddy is the 19th named storm of the season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2020.

 

 

 

The Canadian Press

