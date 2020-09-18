Fatal crash on Westbound 401 in Pickering

One person is dead after a crash on the Westbound 401 in Pickering

OPP say it happened just before 11 a.m. Friday in the collector lanes approaching Whites Rd.

A car was stalled in a live lane of traffic and was struck by at least one other vehicle.

One of the vehicles burst into flames.

In addition to the fatality, one person was also taken to a local hospital and two other people were assessed on scene by paramedics. The severity of those injuries are not yet known.

This video captured the moments immediately following the crash

WB 401 at Whites in the collectors – all lanes BLOCKED with a serious crash and vehicle fire. #WB401 pic.twitter.com/OHDuRWo2p8 — 680 NEWS Traffic (@680NEWStraffic) September 18, 2020

The Westbound 401 collector lanes are blocked at Brock Rd. for the investigation.

OPP say they expect it to be a lengthy closure.