Fatal crash on Westbound 401 in Pickering

Last Updated Sep 18, 2020 at 1:05 pm EDT

OPP officers survey a damaged car on the Westbound 401 approaching Whites Rd on Friday, September 18, 2020 Mark Douglas/680 News

One person is dead after a crash on the Westbound 401 in Pickering

OPP say it happened just before 11 a.m. Friday in the collector lanes approaching Whites Rd.

A car was stalled in a live lane of traffic and was struck by at least one other vehicle.

One of the vehicles burst into flames.

In addition to the fatality, one person was also taken to a local hospital and two other people were assessed on scene by paramedics. The severity of those injuries are not yet known.

This video captured the moments immediately following the crash

The Westbound 401 collector lanes are blocked at Brock Rd. for the investigation.

OPP say they expect it to be a lengthy closure.

 

