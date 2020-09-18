Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Fatal crash on Westbound 401 in Pickering
by Alex Bloomfield
Posted Sep 18, 2020 12:07 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 18, 2020 at 1:05 pm EDT
OPP officers survey a damaged car on the Westbound 401 approaching Whites Rd on Friday, September 18, 2020 Mark Douglas/680 News
One person is dead after a crash on the Westbound 401 in Pickering
OPP say it happened just before 11 a.m. Friday in the collector lanes approaching Whites Rd.
A car was stalled in a live lane of traffic and was struck by at least one other vehicle.
One of the vehicles burst into flames.
In addition to the fatality, one person was also taken to a local hospital and two other people were assessed on scene by paramedics. The severity of those injuries are not yet known.
This video captured the moments immediately following the crash
The Westbound 401 collector lanes are blocked at Brock Rd. for the investigation.
OPP say they expect it to be a lengthy closure.
{* loginWidget *}