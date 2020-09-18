Loading articles...

COVID-19 screening app used by TDSB running again after being briefly down

Last Updated Sep 18, 2020 at 5:33 am EDT

Toronto District School Board building. (CITYNEWS/FILE)

The app the Toronto District School board uses to screen for COVID-19 symptoms is back up and running Friday morning after a brief outage.

It went down for a little over an hour on Thursday, just as many secondary school students were trying to use it ahead of the first day of school.

Spokesman Ryan Bird said it was the first known issue with the app, which comes from a third-party vendor.

He said the board isn’t anticipating any more problems.

||
