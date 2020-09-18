Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole tests positive for COVID-19
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Sep 18, 2020 10:02 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 18, 2020 at 10:14 pm EDT
Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate Erin O'Toole speaks during the English debate in Toronto on Thursday, June 18, 2020. A Conserative MP from Calgary has fired a summer student working in his office in connection with allegations that someone stole campaign data from party leadership contender O'Toole. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole has tested positive for COVID-19, his party confirmed on Friday.
“Erin O’Toole received a positive test result for COVID-19. He is very relieved that his wife and children have tested negative. Mr. O’Toole remains in self-isolation and is feeling well,” a spokesperson says on behalf of O’Toole.
O’Toole and his family were tested for COVID-19 on Thursday and have since been self-isolating.
A statement from the party reveals O’Toole took his family to an assessment centre in Ottawa on Wednesday morning, but was turned away after waiting in line for several hours because the centre reached its daily capacity.
O’Toole then called Ottawa Public Health and an appointment was made.
