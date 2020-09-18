Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole tests positive for COVID-19

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole has tested positive for COVID-19, his party confirmed on Friday.

“Erin O’Toole received a positive test result for COVID-19. He is very relieved that his wife and children have tested negative. Mr. O’Toole remains in self-isolation and is feeling well,” a spokesperson says on behalf of O’Toole.

O’Toole and his family were tested for COVID-19 on Thursday and have since been self-isolating.

A statement from the party reveals O’Toole took his family to an assessment centre in Ottawa on Wednesday morning, but was turned away after waiting in line for several hours because the centre reached its daily capacity.

O’Toole then called Ottawa Public Health and an appointment was made.

Two of Canada’s four federal party leaders are currently COVID-19 positive. Conservative leader Erin O’Toole and Bloc leader Yves-Francois Blanchet. pic.twitter.com/4oI1qTF0d6 — Richard Southern (@richard680news) September 19, 2020

A member of O’Toole’s staff tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

A statement from the party said the staff member was travelling with O’Toole and recently had dinner with the Conservative Leader.