Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
President of Canada's Public Health Agency steps down as COVID-19 cases surge
by The Canadian Press, News Staff
Posted Sep 18, 2020 7:17 pm EDT
A Canada Goose is the only visitor outside at a Covid-19 testing centre in Toronto on Monday, April 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The president of the Public Health Agency of Canada is stepping down.
As the country heads into a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tina Namiesniowski says in a letter to staff “none of us are superhuman.”
Namiesniowski says after six months of responding to the crisis, she needs to take a break.
She also thanks Canada’s chief public health officer, Doctor Theresa Tam, for her support and says they’ve made “an exceptional team.”
A Health Canada spokesman says her replacement will be announced next week.
Ontario reported 401 new cases – a daily increase not seen in the province since June – one day after it hiked fines for those organizing large social gatherings to $10,000 and cut down the maximum size of gatherings in Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa.