Loading articles...

President of Canada's Public Health Agency steps down as COVID-19 cases surge

A Canada Goose is the only visitor outside at a Covid-19 testing centre in Toronto on Monday, April 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

The president of the Public Health Agency of Canada is stepping down.

As the country heads into a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tina Namiesniowski says in a letter to staff “none of us are superhuman.”

Namiesniowski says after six months of responding to the crisis, she needs to take a break.

She also thanks Canada’s chief public health officer, Doctor Theresa Tam, for her support and says they’ve made “an exceptional team.”

A Health Canada spokesman says her replacement will be announced next week.

Ontario reported 401 new cases – a daily increase not seen in the province since June – one day after it hiked fines for those organizing large social gatherings to $10,000 and cut down the maximum size of gatherings in Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:18 PM
All lanes have now reopened on the #WBQEW at Royal Windsor after a tractor trailer rollover this morning. The Royal…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:22 PM
Retweeted @ECCC_CHC: The @ECCC_CHC is currently monitoring the evolution of hurricane #Teddy which will enter our response zone early next week. R…
Latest Weather
Read more