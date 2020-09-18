President of Canada's Public Health Agency steps down as COVID-19 cases surge

The president of the Public Health Agency of Canada is stepping down.

As the country heads into a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tina Namiesniowski says in a letter to staff “none of us are superhuman.”

Namiesniowski says after six months of responding to the crisis, she needs to take a break.

She also thanks Canada’s chief public health officer, Doctor Theresa Tam, for her support and says they’ve made “an exceptional team.”

A Health Canada spokesman says her replacement will be announced next week.

Ontario reported 401 new cases – a daily increase not seen in the province since June – one day after it hiked fines for those organizing large social gatherings to $10,000 and cut down the maximum size of gatherings in Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa.