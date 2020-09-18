Loading articles...

B.C. teachers appeal to labour board over COVID-19 classroom concerns

Last Updated Sep 18, 2020 at 12:28 pm EDT

VANCOUVER — The British Columbia Teachers Federation is asking the Labour Relations Board to address its concerns about health and safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Documents filed with the board say the federation has heard from many of its members about “inconsistent and inadequate” health and safety precautions in schools.

The complaint says the protections do not meet what was promised by the provincial government over the summer about reopening schools.

The teachers have filed the submission under a section of the Labour Relations Code that allows the board to make settlement recommendations if disputes arise while a collective agreement is in force.

The federation urges the labour board to act on an “expedited basis” to resolve concerns that may cause teachers to “refuse to perform unsafe work” or file a “tsunami of grievances” about how school districts have implemented Ministry of Education policies.

The ministry did not immediately respond with a comment.

The B.C. government announced in July that most students would go back to school full time in September. The ministry said Thursday that 85 per cent of kindergarten to Grade 12 students have returned.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2020

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 35 minutes ago
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:21 AM
The Guaranteed High(Sept 18) is just 15°C. About the same for Sat/Sunday with cool morning lows for the last weeken…
Latest Weather
Read more