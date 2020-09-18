Additional charges laid in the fatal crash in Brampton

There are new developments in the fatal crash in Brampton in June that killed a mother and her three children.

Peel Regional Police have laid additional charges against the driver of the other vehicle.

20-year-old Brady Robertson was initially arrested and charged with four counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and one additional count of dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Now police say they’ve charged robertson with four additional charges of imparied operation causing death.

Robertson is scheduled to appear in court Friday.