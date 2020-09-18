5 Things to Know for Today

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. HOW MINNESOTA IS SHAPING UP Donald Trump almost won there in 2016 but the state has moved farther away from the president since, and polls suggest Joe Biden has built a consistent lead in the unlikely battleground.
2. VIRUS CLUSTERS AT FRENCH UNIVERSITIES Students have contracted COVID-19 at schools like the centuries-old Sorbonne University in Paris, an experience that is a warning to other European universities that are preparing to reopen.
3. ‘NOBODY CAN GET TO US’ Rescuers across southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle are using boats and high-water vehicles to reach people cut off by floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally.
4. ‘FORREST GUMP’ AUTHOR DIES Winston Groom’s novel was turned into an Oscar-winning smash in 1994 and became a soaring pop cultural phenomenon.
5. BROWNS WIN ON NFL’S 100TH BIRTHDAY Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb lead Cleveland to a 35-30 win over Cincinnati and rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, giving coach Kevin Stefanski his first NFL win.