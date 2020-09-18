4 people who went to REBEL nightclub have tested positive for COVID-19

Toronto public health officials are alerting patrons of a popular waterfront nightclub about a possible exposure to COVID-19.

Toronto Public Health says four people have tested positive after visiting NOIR inside the REBEL Entertainment Complex located at Polson Pier a week ago.

All four individuals have been instructed to self-isolate for 14 days and to go get tested.

Officials say anyone who was at the nightclub during the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. on September 11 may also have been exposed to the virus. Anyone who was there is being asked to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms until September 25.

Toronto Public Health says a follow up inspection of the venue on September 18 found it to be in compliance with all reopening protocols.