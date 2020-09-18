Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
4 people who went to REBEL nightclub have tested positive for COVID-19
by News Staff
Posted Sep 18, 2020 8:12 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 18, 2020 at 8:23 pm EDT
Exterior view of REBEL nightclub at Polson Pier. GOOGLE MAPS
Toronto public health officials are alerting patrons of a popular waterfront nightclub about a possible exposure to COVID-19.
Toronto Public Health says four people have tested positive after visiting NOIR inside the REBEL Entertainment Complex located at Polson Pier a week ago.
All four individuals have been instructed to self-isolate for 14 days and to go get tested.
Officials say anyone who was at the nightclub during the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. on September 11 may also have been exposed to the virus. Anyone who was there is being asked to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms until September 25.
Toronto Public Health says a follow up inspection of the venue on September 18 found it to be in compliance with all reopening protocols.