US home construction falls 5.1% in August after gains
by Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 17, 2020 8:48 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 17, 2020 at 8:58 am EDT
Workers toil on a multifamily dwelling Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Winter Park, Colo. The Commerce Department reported Tuesday, Aug. 18, construction of new U.S. homes surged 22.6% last month as homebuilders continued to bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
WASHINGTON — U.S. housing construction fell 5.1% in August after three months of strong gains as home builders mounted a rebound following a pandemic-induced shutdown in March and April.
The Commerce Department reported Thursday that new homes were started at a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 1.42 million last month after a 17.9% surge in July.
The August drop was bigger than expected but still left housing construction 51.6% above the low hit in April.
A builders’ survey of sentiment this week found strong optimism that home building is on the upswing.