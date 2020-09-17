Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
TTC recalls 132 more unionized employees for possible increase in ridership
by News Staff
Posted Sep 17, 2020 2:02 pm EDT
A TTC sign is seen lit up at night in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman
The Toronto Transit Commission says it is recalling 132 more unionized employees after temporarily laying off 450 employees back in April when the COVID-19 lockdowns began.
They will join the 150 TTC operators who recently returned to work to respond to increased demand as students went back to school this month.
The move will support a potential increase in ridership expected in October.
Ridership plummeted during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and at its lowest point, the TTC was carrying about 15 to 20 per cent of the usual amount of passengers.
The TTC says all operators will be recalled when ridership reaches 50 per cent of pre-pandemic levels on all modes of transit.
Before the pandemic, the TTC carried 1.7 million rides every weekday. Currently ridership is in the 35 to 40 per cent range — about 630,000 customers every weekday.
