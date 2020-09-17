Loading articles...

TTC recalls 132 more unionized employees for possible increase in ridership

The Toronto Transit Commission says it is recalling 132 more unionized employees after temporarily laying off 450 employees back in April when the COVID-19 lockdowns began.

They will join the 150 TTC operators who recently returned to work to respond to increased demand as students went back to school this month.

The move will support a potential increase in ridership expected in October.

Ridership plummeted during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and at its lowest point, the TTC was carrying about 15 to 20 per cent of the usual amount of passengers.

The TTC says all operators will be recalled when ridership reaches 50 per cent of pre-pandemic levels on all modes of transit.

Before the pandemic, the TTC carried 1.7 million rides every weekday. Currently ridership is in the 35 to 40 per cent range — about 630,000 customers every weekday.

