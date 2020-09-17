Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Toronto restaurant offers VanVleet free meals to resign with Raps
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Sep 17, 2020 7:14 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 17, 2020 at 7:19 pm EDT
The restaurant shared news of the initiative this morning on their Instagram feed. PAI/Inatagram
First it was ‘Kawhi and Dine’.
Now? It’s ‘VanVleet and Eat’.
The Toronto restaurant ‘Pai’, located on Duncan Street, shared an Instagram video showing a new and innovative advertisement on their front door, saying Raptors guard Fred VanVleet can eat there for free if he resigns with the team.
VanVleet is a free agent this November and is expected to generate a lot of interest on the open market.
If this looks familiar, that’s because it is. Last summer, local restaurants tried their best to convince Kawhi Leonard to resign with the Raptors following the team’s first-ever NBA championship.
It was called ‘Kawhi and Dine’ and, though it didn’t work out the first time, most restaurants are hoping for a different outcome with VanVleet.
Unlike Leonard, the 26-year-old VanVleet has spent the past four years in Toronto after signing as an undrafted free agent ahead of the 2016-17 season. He has since established himself as a Raptors cornerstone and fan favourite.