Toronto restaurant offers VanVleet free meals to resign with Raps

First it was ‘Kawhi and Dine’.

Now? It’s ‘VanVleet and Eat’.

The Toronto restaurant ‘Pai’, located on Duncan Street, shared an Instagram video showing a new and innovative advertisement on their front door, saying Raptors guard Fred VanVleet can eat there for free if he resigns with the team.

VanVleet is a free agent this November and is expected to generate a lot of interest on the open market.

If this looks familiar, that’s because it is. Last summer, local restaurants tried their best to convince Kawhi Leonard to resign with the Raptors following the team’s first-ever NBA championship.

It was called ‘Kawhi and Dine’ and, though it didn’t work out the first time, most restaurants are hoping for a different outcome with VanVleet.

Unlike Leonard, the 26-year-old VanVleet has spent the past four years in Toronto after signing as an undrafted free agent ahead of the 2016-17 season. He has since established himself as a Raptors cornerstone and fan favourite.