Toronto Police to update two homicide investigations

Police tape at the scene of the death of Andre Rodriguez in the Wal-Mart parking lot near Runnymede and St. Clair Avenue on September 10, 2020. Mark Douglas/Twitter

Toronto police are set to update a pair of murder investigations this afternoon.

A news conference has been called for 3 p.m. outside police headquarters.

Inspector Hank Idsinga, Detective Sergeant Ted Lioumanis, and Detective Sergeant Keri Fernandes will update the city’s 41st and 49th homicides of 2020.

Homicide #41 is the shooting murder of John Wheeler.

45-year-old Wheeler was shot while waiting for a ride to work outside an apartment building on Danforth Road near Eglinton Avenue East in Scarborough around 3:30 a.m. on August 12th.

He was not known to police.

Homicide #49 is the shooting murder of Andre Rodriguez.

26-year-old Rodriguez was gunned down in a Wal-Mart parking lot near St. Clair Avenue West and Mould Avenue around 2 p.m. last Thursday.

Witnesses reported hearing a brief argument before shots were fired.

