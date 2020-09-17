Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Toronto Police to update two homicide investigations
by Alex Bloomfield
Posted Sep 17, 2020 1:55 pm EDT
Police tape at the scene of the death of Andre Rodriguez in the Wal-Mart parking lot near Runnymede and St. Clair Avenue on September 10, 2020. Mark Douglas/Twitter
Toronto police are set to update a pair of murder investigations this afternoon.
A news conference has been called for 3 p.m. outside police headquarters.
Inspector Hank Idsinga, Detective Sergeant Ted Lioumanis, and Detective Sergeant Keri Fernandes will update the city’s 41st and 49th homicides of 2020.
Homicide #41 is
the shooting murder of John Wheeler.
45-year-old Wheeler was shot while waiting for a ride to work outside an apartment building on Danforth Road near Eglinton Avenue East in Scarborough around 3:30 a.m. on August 12th.
He was not known to police.
Homicide #49 is
the shooting murder of Andre Rodriguez.
26-year-old Rodriguez was gunned down in a Wal-Mart parking lot near St. Clair Avenue West and Mould Avenue around 2 p.m. last Thursday.
Witnesses reported hearing a brief argument before shots were fired.
{* loginWidget *}