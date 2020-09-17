Loading articles...

Teen indicted in slaying of Cleveland officer, informant

Last Updated Sep 17, 2020 at 2:14 pm EDT

A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Cleveland police detective and an informant during an armed robbery was indicted Thursday on counts of aggravated murder.

David McDaniel, 18, of Cleveland, also faces charges of aggravated robbery, felonious assault and tampering with evidence. He is being held on a $3 million bond and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

No attorney is listed for McDaniel in online court records.

Two males, ages 15 and 17, have denied aggravated murder charges filed against them in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court.

According to authorities, the three teenagers approached Detective James Skernivitz’s unmarked car on Sept. 3 and fired rounds that killed Skernivitz and an informant as they prepared for a drug operation. Skernivitz, 53, and Scott Dingess, 50, died at a nearby hospital.

Skernivitz had been sworn in as a member of a federal violent crime task force the day before he was killed. Authorities have not said whether he was working at the time he was shot for the task force or the gang unit to which he was normally assigned.

A 24-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were indicted Thursday on charges of obstructing justice and tampering with evidence for allegedly lying to police and getting rid of guns used in the slayings.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 32 minutes ago
UPDATE: Heavy traffic through Burlington WB QEW/403 due to a truck rollover WB 403 at Waterdown Rd. Truck is in the…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:25 AM
Clearing and cooler for us today (Sept.17) It’s back to sweater weather! It will be a fall like feel to close out s…
Latest Weather
Read more