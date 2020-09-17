TDSB confirms 1st positive COVID-19 case in a student

As many kids continue to pack inside GTA schools for their first day of classes, The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) has confirmed the first COVID-19 case in a student.

TDSB spokesperson, Ryan Bird, tells 680 NEWS the case is being reported out of York Memorial Collegiate Institute in Etobicoke.

Bird says the school’s principal, Donna Drummond, sent a letter to parents and guardians with news of the positive infection on Thursday afternoon.

“We are working closely with Toronto Public Health (TPH) with regard to this case, but please know we have no reason to believe there is any cause for concern for students and their families as this student was very briefly at the school on Monday, was not at school today (Thursday) and will not return until cleared by TPH,” the letter reads.

“As per our procedures, staff and students are required to wear masks while at school and practice physical distancing – even in the days leading up to the first day. As a precaution, an enhanced cleaning was conducted in the impacted areas but no further steps have been advised by TPH at this time. “TPH will continue to provide advice and communication to the school community if the situation changes.”

Drummond says the case was identified prior to the first day of school and therefore, parents will not receive a TPH notification letter.

This is now the eighth confirmed COVID-19 case at a Toronto-based school, with seven other infections coming from staff members.

For a full list of GTA schools currently reporting COVID-19 cases, visit our website.