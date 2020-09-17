'Taken too soon, too violently': Woman whose husband, kids were shot dead speaks at funeral

OSHAWA, Ont. — A woman who lost her husband and three of her children in a grisly shooting in Oshawa, Ont., this month says getting from one day to the next sometimes feels like an “impossible task.”

Loretta Traynor, who was also injured in the Sept. 4 shooting, spoke alongside her surviving son Sam today at a funeral service for their four family members.

She says the four were “taken too soon, too violently, and without warning,” and she can’t believe or accept that any good will come out of their tragic deaths.

However, Traynor says, the outpouring of love and support from the community in the wake of the shooting has given her new insights on her loved ones’ lives.

Fifty-year-old Chris Traynor and his children, 20-year-old Bradley Traynor, 15-year-old Adelaide Traynor and 11-year-old Joseph Traynor were killed in their home earlier this month.

Durham regional police have identified the shooter as 48-year-old Mitchell Lapa, who is also related to the family. Media reports say he is Loretta Traynor’s brother.

Police say Lapa died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Mourners wore masks and sat distanced in the pews of the St. Mary of the People Catholic Church in Oshawa, Ont., on Thursday morning, some wiping away tears as Loretta and Sam Traynor delivered their eulogies.

Some masks bore the slogan “Traynor Strong.”

The funeral was by invitation only for family and close friends, but members of the public were able to participate yesterday in a drive-past visitation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2020.

The Canadian Press





