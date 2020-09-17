Smokey skies heading out, blue skies to return

After days of that smoky haze in the sky, we are finally going to see some clearing as we head into the overnight hours.

For the rest of your Thursday, temperatures will be around 13° this evening, so a light jacket would be advised for any backyard or patio plans. Overnight, temperatures will drop to between 5° to 7° but no community is under a frost advisory for tonight.

Since the cold front moved through the GTA, that cooler air is filtering in and temperatures will reflect that. Daytime high temperatures for Friday will be around 14° C, which is well below the average of where we should be for this time of year.

There will be a bit of a breeze out of the north around 10 to 20-kilometres per hour, which won’t make it feel any warmer.

The sunshine and blue skies will be great to see! Friday night’s temperatures will be dropping down to about 4° near the lake but expect frost advisories to be issued across the GTA.

We are going to be dealing with plenty of cloud cover today. There is a slight chance for a few pockets of light rain this morning. Otherwise, we will see some sun and bluer skies once the cold front moves through. High of 63° — Carl Lam (@CarlHLam) September 17, 2020

The last weekend of summer will feel like a warm fall weekend, so let that settle in! Temperatures on Saturday will be around 14° and 15° for Sunday.

The sun will be plentiful but you’ll want to dig out a jacket for evening plans as we have more single digit lows on the way.

In another weird twist, temperatures will warm back up to above seasonal averages once autumn officially begins on Tuesday.

