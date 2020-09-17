Loading articles...

Secondary students return to school in Toronto on Thursday

Last Updated Sep 17, 2020 at 6:31 am EDT

People walk with masks by posters welcoming students back to school in Kingston, Ontario on Tuesday, Sept 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

The pushed-back start date for secondary students at Canada’s largest school board has come.

This comes after a secondary school in Pembroke had to be closed after three cases of COVID-19 were detected.

The Toronto District School Board voted to delay the start of class for secondary schools by two days due staffing and timetable issues.

Students attending special education sites and students in the developmentally delayed programs went back on the original start day, back on Tuesday.

We already know that on the elementary side, the issue of space seemed to be sorted out by the surging demand for learning at home.

Due to that same demand on the secondary side, virtual school won’t be starting up until next Tuesday.

