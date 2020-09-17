Loading articles...

Police searching for 2 people floating on dinghy near Cherry Beach

Last Updated Sep 17, 2020 at 11:09 pm EDT

Cherry Beach Lifeguard station CITYNEWS/Hughes Cormier

The Toronto Police Marine Unit is on the lookout for two people – a man and a woman – last seen floating on an inflatable dinghy in Lake Ontario off Cherry Beach.

Police say the search began around 9 p.m. on Thursday near the Toronto Inner Harbour in the Regatta Road and Martin Goodman Trail area.

Constable David Hopkinson says police believe the pair only have one lifejacket with them.

“They’re both wearing some kind of costume. Our temperature is dipping down in the single digits, so there is some level of concern,” he says.

Hopkinson says the man and woman left several hours ago and have not been seen since.

The marine unit is on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

