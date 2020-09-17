Loading articles...

Police arrest driver in fatal Woodbine Beach boat crash

Last Updated Sep 17, 2020 at 5:13 pm EDT

Toronto police have made an arrest in connection with the deadly boat crash at Woodbine Beach two weeks ago.

Officers say they have charged the driver, a 46-year-old Markham man, with criminal negligence causing death and two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Six passengers were on board the 20 foot bow-rider when it slammed into the rocks over the noon hour on September 3rd.

A 47-year-old man died as a result of the crash.

Police did not say if life jackets were worn by the boaters and the cause is still being determined.

Police say Thamilagan Olivernicholas is scheduled to appear in court at College Park on November 4th.

