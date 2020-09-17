Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
NYC again delays in-person learning for most students
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 17, 2020 10:51 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 17, 2020 at 10:58 am EDT
Students wear protective masks as they arrive for classes at the Immaculate Conception School while observing COVID-19 prevention protocols, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
New York City has again delayed the planned start of in-person learning for most of the more than 1 million students in its public school system.
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday that most elementary school students would do remote-only learning until Sept. 29. Middle and high schools would stay remote through Oct. 1.
Pre-kindergarten students and some other special education students will be the only ones who resume in-person instruction on Monday, as originally planned.
De Blasio and union leaders say the city needed more time to prepare for students to return to school buildings.