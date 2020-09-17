Mourners to gather in Oshawa, Ont., and saliva testing: In The News for Sept. 17

In The News is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to kickstart your day. Here is what’s on the radar of our editors for the morning of Sept. 17 …

What we are watching in Canada …

OSHAWA, Ont. — Mourners will gather in Oshawa, Ont., today to remember the four members of the Traynor family who were killed in a shooting earlier this month.

The funeral, which is to get underway later this morning, is by invitation only for family and close friends, but members of the public were able to participate yesterday in a drive-past visitation.

Fifty-year-old Chris Traynor and his children, 20-year-old Bradley Traynor, 15-year-old Adelaide Traynor and 11-year-old Joseph Traynor were killed in their home on Sept. 4.

A 50-year-old woman who is also a family member was injured in the shooting.

Durham regional police have identified the shooter as 48-year-old Mitchell Lapa, who is also related to the family.

Police say he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

—

Also this …

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will begin consultations today with opposition leaders about next week’s throne speech, which could theoretically bring down his minority Liberal government if no opposition party supports it.

He is to speak by phone with Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet, who is in self-isolation along with most of his 31 MPs after an aide tested positive Monday for COVID-19.

Blanchet’s wife has also tested positive.

Trudeau also plans to speak with the Green party’s parliamentary leader, Elizabeth May.

He is expected to speak with Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, who is also in isolation after a staffer tested positive, and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh on Friday.

The throne speech is well on its way to being completed, but government officials maintain that doesn’t mean the opposition consultations are an empty gesture.

—

What we are watching in the U.S. …

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Rivers swollen by Hurricane Sally’s rains could mean more problems for parts of south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

Sally had diminished to a tropical depression by late Wednesday, but it was still a rainmaker as it moved into Georgia on a path to the Carolinas.

Authorities warned that rain from the storm could swell eight waterways in Florida and Alabama to record levels.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned residents and visitors of possible river flooding in the coming days.

The National Weather Service says the small city of Brewton, Ala., can expect moderate to major flooding.

—

What we are watching in the rest of the world …

NEW DEHLI — India counted another record daily increase of coronavirus infections Thursday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government faced scathing opposition criticism in Parliament for its handling of the pandemic and a contracting economy that has left millions jobless.

Confirmed cases jumped by 97,894, raising India’s total past 5.1 million. The Health Ministry also said 1,132 more people died, for a total of 83,198.

India’s fatalities are third-most in the world, but experts say India has undercounted the COVID-19 toll.

India’s infection numbers are expected within weeks to pass the United States.

—

On this day in 1984 …

Conservative Brian Mulroney was sworn in as Canada’s 18th prime minister. Mulroney’s 40-member cabinet became Canada’s largest in history. He was prime minister for nine years. His most significant — and controversial — act was negotiating a free trade deal with the United States.

—

ICYMI …

Private and public health officials say a saliva-based COVID-19 test is likely to be available this fall.

Public Health Ontario’s chief of microbiology and laboratory science says saliva collection will soon make it easier to detect infection.

Dr. Vanessa Allen says it will be useful for children and others unable to tolerate a nasal swab.

The tests would be lab-based and use the same molecular analysis to detect novel coronavirus in a nasal sample.

But experts say, at the collection stage, saliva-based detection could preserve high-demand health resources and supplies, such as personal protective equipment and nurses.

Dr. Jenisa Naidoo, chief scientific officer at the testing and laboratory firm Dynacare, says the company has developed a proven technique that is 98.4 per cent as accurate as the standard nasopharyngeal method.

—

Entertainment news …

CALGARY —Jann Arden says she has had to roll with uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic and acknowledge that her plans weren’t the only ones upended.

The Calgary-born singer and actress was supposed to kick-off a 19-date cross-Canada tour in May, but it’s been put on hold.

She says she hopes she can play the concerts next spring, but it’s not a sure thing.

Arden says she’s handled the pandemic better than her fictional alter-ego on the CTV sitcom “Jann” would have.

The show’s second season premiers on Monday.

Arden says her character would probably have crowdfunded for herself in the pandemic and complained to everyone around her.

She says the fictional version of herself continues to be a self-involved mess during Season 2.

But she says the unpolished, ugly bits make it more satisfying when she pulls herself together and is at her best.

The show has been renewed for a third season and filming is expected to start in January.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2020

The Canadian Press