Motorcyclist dies after fiery crash in Scarborough

Last Updated Sep 17, 2020 at 11:40 pm EDT

TORONTO, ON- Police tape sits atop a police car. (FILE/Rene Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Toronto police say a male motorcyclist is dead following a significant crash just west of Scarborough.

Officers received reports of a collision shortly after 10:30 p.m. near Warden Avenue and Highway 401.

Constable David Hopkinson says the motorcycle was on fire and the male rider, believed to be in his 30s, was without vital signs.

The driver in question remained on scene.

Traffic services will reconstruct the scene and police say lengthy road closures are expected in the area for some time.

