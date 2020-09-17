Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Motorcyclist dies after fiery crash in Scarborough
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Sep 17, 2020 11:04 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 17, 2020 at 11:40 pm EDT
TORONTO, ON- Police tape sits atop a police car. (FILE/Rene Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
Toronto police say a male motorcyclist is dead following a significant crash just west of Scarborough.
Officers received reports of a collision shortly after 10:30 p.m. near Warden Avenue and Highway 401.
Constable David Hopkinson says the motorcycle was on fire and the male rider, believed to be in his 30s, was without vital signs.
The driver in question remained on scene.
Traffic services will reconstruct the scene and police say lengthy road closures are expected in the area for some time.
COLLISION: Warden Av + Hwy 401 – Collision occurred just south of 401 – Rider has succumbed to his injuries – Pronounced deceased on scene – Other driver has remained – Traffic Services will re-construct scene – Expect a lengthy road closure ^dh