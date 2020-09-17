Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Mexico catches American smuggling in 13,000 rounds of ammo
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 17, 2020 3:44 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 17, 2020 at 3:58 pm EDT
MEXICO CITY — The Mexican government said Thursday it caught a U.S. citizen trying to smuggling 13,000 rounds of ammunition at a border crossing in Nogales, across the border from Nogales Arizona.
Mexico’s National Guard said Thursday that officers and customs authorities were checking incoming vehicles at the Nogales crossing when a car with Arizona license plates crashed into another vehicle when it tried to avoid the checkpoint.
Officials then found the ammo in 13 boxes in the trunk of the car. No further details were provided about the driver, who was taken into custody.
The guard said the ammunition was “high calibre,” which usually means it was for assault rifles.
Mexico has strict gun-control laws and has long complained that weapons and ammunition smuggled in from the United States, where regulations are laxer, have fueled the country’s drug cartel violence.