Loading articles...

Ujiri 'didn't sleep for days' after security guard altercation footage was released

Last Updated Sep 17, 2020 at 10:07 pm EDT

Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

A candid Masai Ujiri opened up about his struggles after footage was released showing the Toronto Raptors president engaged in an altercation with an Alameda County sheriff deputy.

Speaking to the media via Zoom on Thursday, Ujiri says it was hard for him to deal with the aftermath, admitting that he didn’t sleep ‘for a few days’.

“We saw the rush, we saw what everybody was writing. You look at these things and you can’t help but question yourself,” Ujiri said. “As time goes on, you begin to doubt yourself and I doubted myself, like, ‘what really happened there’.”

A lawsuit was filed by sheriff deputy Alan Strickland following the altercation which took place after the Raptors won their first NBA title against the Golden State Warriors.

In the video, Ujiri can be seen walking towards Strickland as he makes his way onto the court to celebrate.

Ujiri looks to be taking out his credentials when Strickland appears to shove Ujiri in the chest. The two exchange words, only for Ujiri to be shoved again. He then pushes Strickland back. The footage ends shortly after that.

Ujiri’s legal team says the footage shows Strickland was “undeniably the initial aggressor.”

Ujiri released a statement in August, saying: “The video sadly demonstrates how horribly I was treated by a law enforcement officer last year in the midst of my team, the Toronto Raptors, winning its first world championship.”

The Raptors president admits his mental health took a toll, contemplating what had transpired on what should have been one of the happiest night’s of his life.

“I started to think, what if this had gone the total wrong way. There might have been situations maybe I wouldn’t have been lucky. Maybe, I would have acted different. And then, it starts to mess with your mind,” Ujiri said.

“You think about everything. You think about racism and where it’s going. Yes, we say Black Lives Matter. There were times I questioned, do Black Lives Matter only to Black people?”

Ujiri also addressed other basketball matters, saying he and the Raptors have yet to engage in contract extensions but that the team and general manager Bobby Webster were close on a new deal.

Head coach Nick Nurse signed a multi-year extension on Tuesday.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:36 PM
TRAFFIC ALERT: WB #HWY401 ramps to Bayview closed after a collision. NB Bayview at the 401 has two right lanes clos…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:14 PM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: Finally, some sunshine in Downtown Toronto! It has only take a few days for the smoky haze to clear out! Details are on @680N…
Latest Weather
Read more