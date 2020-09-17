Markham man charged in fatal boat crash at Woodbine Beach

A 46-year-old Markham man has been charged in the crash of a boat at Woodbine Beach earlier this month that left one person dead.

On September 3, the Marine Rescue Unit was called just after 12:30 p.m. after a 20-foot bowrider lost control and crashed into rocks about 90 metres from shore.

Lifeguards were able to reach the boat to try and help the injured.

One man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Five other passengers and the 46-year-old operator of the boat were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Following an investigation, police have charged Thamilagan Olivernicholas with criminal negligence causing death and two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.