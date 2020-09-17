Loading articles...

Man who shot Michigan deputy kills himself, ending standoff

Last Updated Sep 17, 2020 at 10:44 am EDT

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man accused of shooting a Michigan sheriff’s deputy killed himself inside his home, ending an hourslong standoff with police, authorities said.

The incident in Superior Township ended shortly before midnight, the Washtenaw County sheriff’s office said Thursday.

“Early indications are that the gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the department said.

Officers were called to a Superior Township neighbourhood, 40 miles (65 kilometres) west of Detroit, because of a feud between neighbours that involved gunshots.

A deputy was shot as he approached the property.

“We are thankful that the deputy who was shot during the initial response has been released from the hospital and will begin his road to recovery,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Associated Press

