Queen's University considering punishing students holding large parties

Last Updated Sep 17, 2020 at 8:25 am EDT

Queen’s University is taking action to try to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The school says it will consider punishing students who flout public health protocols by holding large parties.

The move comes after Kingston police issued numerous fines for people hosting gatherings in the neighbourhood surrounding the school.

The city has also increased fines for those caught holding “nuisance parties” from $500 to $2000.

