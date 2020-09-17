Huawei trying to stay in Canadian market for 5G with promise to not use system for spying, legal documents say

Chinese telecom company Huawei is trying to stay in the Canadian market for 5G technologies with a promise to not use the system for spying.

Huawei Canada has drawn up what’s being described as a ‘no-spying’ legal pledge.

Documents obtained by the Globe and Mail shows the tech company proposing a specific process to prove its equipment does not have secret backdoors to enable the Chinese government to use 5G as a spying conduit.

The pledge, which the Globe and Mail says has not been officially presented to the federal government, cites a commitment to reject information requests from Chinese security agencies.

This comes as Canada remains the only nation in the so-called ‘five eyes’ alliance to not ban Huawei from 5G, including the U.S., the U.K., and Australia.

While the Trudeau government has yet to make a ruling, the big three Canadian telecom service providers have already, for the most part, selected other 5G tech partners.