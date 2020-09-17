Huawei trying to stay in Canadian market for 5G with promise to not use system for spying, legal documents say

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2019, file photo, attendees walk past a display for 5G services from Chinese technology firm Huawei at the PT Expo in Beijing. The Trump administration is stepping up pressure on European allies to ban Chinese tech firm Huawei from supplying next-generation mobile networks, with more officials visiting this week to press the case. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
Chinese telecom company Huawei is trying to stay in the Canadian market for 5G technologies with a promise to not use the system for spying.
Huawei Canada has drawn up what’s being described as a ‘no-spying’ legal pledge.
Documents obtained by the Globe and Mail shows the tech company proposing a specific process to prove its equipment does not have secret backdoors to enable the Chinese government to use 5G as a spying conduit.
The pledge, which the Globe and Mail says has not been officially presented to the federal government, cites a commitment to reject information requests from Chinese security agencies.
This comes as Canada remains the only nation in the so-called ‘five eyes’ alliance to not ban Huawei from 5G, including the U.S., the U.K., and Australia.
While the Trudeau government has yet to make a ruling, the big three Canadian telecom service providers have already, for the most part, selected other 5G tech partners.