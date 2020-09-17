Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board reports 1st case of COVID-19

Public health officials are reporting the first COVID-19 case at the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board.

“Hamilton Public Health Services (HPHS) has confirmed a positive COVID-19 case of a staff member at the Umbrella Family and Child Centre’s of Hamilton’s Before- and After-School program at Templemead Elementary School,” a spokesperson said in a release.

“HWDSB is working with public health officials to facilitate case and contact tracing.”

HPHS is responsible for providing guidance to schools on COVID-19 case management, infection prevention and control, and outbreak control. They will also determine who needs to be self-isolated and the duration.

HPHS will contact positive cases and work with the school board to identify any additional contacts who require follow-up and reach-out to them directly.

HWDSB is responsible for cleaning and disinfection of any areas where symptomatic individuals were located, in addition to preventive measures to control outbreaks within the schools.

The update comes as the Toronto District School Board reports its first COVID-19 case in a student.

The HWDSB saw students return to class in staggered starts on September 8.

The school board says all students and school staff are required to wear masks.