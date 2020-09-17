Loading articles...

Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

Last Updated Sep 17, 2020 at 11:14 am EDT

Grain futures were mostly higher on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. rose .024 cent at $5.4140 a bushel; Dec. corn was up .038 cent at $3.72 a bushel; Dec. oats was off .018 cent at $2.7140 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans advanced .088 cent at 10.1340 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle fell .0048 cent at $1.0610 a pound; Sept. feeder cattle was off .009 cent $1.3985 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was up .0038 cent at .6608 a pound.

The Associated Press

