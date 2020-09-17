Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Google receives $25M tax break from Nevada to build facility
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 17, 2020 10:34 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 17, 2020 at 10:44 am EDT
RENO, Nev. — Google will receive more than $25 million in tax breaks after pledging an additional $600 million for a new data centre in southern Nevada, state officials said.
The company previously committed $600 million to the data centre in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson.
Google also said it would invest $600 million to build a data centre at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center in northern Nevada, bringing its total investment in the state to $1.8 billion, said Gov. Steve Sisolak. To date, the company has invested $300 million in the Reno facility.
Sisolak and seven members of the state Office of Economic Development board approved more than $25 million in tax breaks for the construction of the company’s Henderson data centre. The facility is expected to open in 2021, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported.
“This is a very good deal for Nevada,” said Michael Brown, the director of the development board. “In return for the $25 million abatement that Google will receive, the company will make a $427 million impact on the economy over 20 years and generate $94 million in tax revenue over 20 years.”