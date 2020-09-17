Loading articles...

Funeral for four slain Traynor family members set for today in Oshawa

From top left: Chris Traynor, Adelaide Traynor, Bradley Traynor and Joseph Traynor. Photo credit: Oshawa Funeral Home

Mourners will gather in Oshawa today to remember the four members of the Traynor family who were killed in a shooting earlier this month.

The funeral, which is to get underway later this morning, is by invitation only for family and close friends, but members of the public were able to participate yesterday in a drive-past visitation.

Fifty-year-old Chris Traynor and his children, 20-year-old Bradley Traynor, 15-year-old Adelaide Traynor and 11-year-old Joseph Traynor were killed in their home on Sept. 4.

Loretta Traynor,  50, who is also a family member was injured in the shooting and a fourth child, Sam Traynor was not at home at the time of the incident.

Durham regional police have identified the shooter as 48-year-old Mitchell Lapa, who is also related to the family.

Police say he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:06 AM
Stalled vehicle cleared #SBDVP
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:25 AM
Clearing and cooler for us today (Sept.17) It’s back to sweater weather! It will be a fall like feel to close out s…
Latest Weather
Read more