First student case of COVID-19 in TDSB school reported at York Memorial CI

The first case of a student testing positive for COVID-19 in a TDSB school was reported at York Memorial Collegiate Institute Thursday.

In a letter to parents, the school’s principal says the case was detected prior to the first day of school “when students had not yet formally returned.”

Principal Donna Drummond says the student was only at the school “very briefly” on Monday and will not return until they are cleared by Toronto Public Health (TPH).

“We are working closely with Toronto Public Health with regard to this case, but please know we have no reason to believe there is any cause for concern for students and their families,” she said in the letter.

Enhanced cleaning was conducted in all impacted areas and TPH has not advised any further steps at this time.