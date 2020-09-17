Loading articles...

Fire engulfs truck in parking lot of North York General

Last Updated Sep 17, 2020 at 5:22 pm EDT

A fire engulfed a truck in the parking lot of North York General Hospital Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 3 p.m, sending black smoke billowing over the 401.

It resulted in the temporary closure of Leslie Street ramps to and from the 401.

The fire was knocked down quickly by responding firefighters.

No injuries were reported.

A cause is not yet clear.

