Fire engulfs truck in parking lot of North York General

A fire engulfed a truck in the parking lot of North York General Hospital Thursday afternoon.

NORTH YORK GENERAL HOSPITAL parking lot, Truck fire earlier this afternoon. No injuries reported. Fire was knocked down quickly by responding crews. pic.twitter.com/QlMg2nGA8N — Toronto Fire Service (@Toronto_Fire) September 17, 2020

The fire broke out around 3 p.m, sending black smoke billowing over the 401.

It resulted in the temporary closure of Leslie Street ramps to and from the 401.

The fire was knocked down quickly by responding firefighters.

No injuries were reported.

A cause is not yet clear.