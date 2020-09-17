Loading articles...

Edmonton’s renovated, ridiculed downtown library opens to the public

Last Updated Sep 17, 2020 at 5:14 pm EDT

EDMONTON — Some Edmontonians who got a peek inside their city’s new downtown library say it’s what’s inside that matters.

The Stanley A. Milner Library has opened its doors to the public, four years after closing for $85 million in renovations.

The building received some backlash last year after people got a look at the new, modern angular structure and online memes compared it to a military tank.

Carmelita Ryan-Kelly took a tour of the library and says it definitely looks funny from the outside.

But she says it’s not funny on the inside and described it as being state-of-the-art.

Tickets are sold out for 15-minute tours of the building.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2020.

The Canadian Press

