Brampton teen arrested in 'senseless killing' of John Wheeler

Last Updated Sep 17, 2020 at 3:51 pm EDT

Surveillance video shows a suspect coming up behind John Wheeler who was fatally shot in the back in the early morning hours of August 12 while waiting outside an apartment buliding. TPS/YouTube

An 18-year-old Brampton man is facing first-degree murder charges in what police say was the “brazen” shooting death of a 45-year-old man in Scarborough last month.

Police say John Wheeler was standing outside his apartment building on Danforth Road near Eglinton Avenue East in the early morning hours of August 12 waiting for a ride to work when someone approached him from behind and shot him in the back.

Paramedics rushed Wheeler to a trauma centre with critical gunshot wounds, where he later died of his injuries.

Police say Christopher Mitchell was arrested on Wednesday. Investigators say he was the shooter.

Police say they can find no relationship between Wheeler and Mitchell which could explain a possible motive for the shooting.

“They are complete strangers,” said Detective Sergeant Ted Lioumanis. “This was a senseless killing.”

“At this point, he was there at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Police say they are actively searching for at least two other people who were with Mitchell on the night of the shooting.

