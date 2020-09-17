Brampton teen arrested in 'senseless killing' of John Wheeler

An 18-year-old Brampton man is facing first-degree murder charges in what police say was the “brazen” shooting death of a 45-year-old man in Scarborough last month.

Police say John Wheeler was standing outside his apartment building on Danforth Road near Eglinton Avenue East in the early morning hours of August 12 waiting for a ride to work when someone approached him from behind and shot him in the back.

Paramedics rushed Wheeler to a trauma centre with critical gunshot wounds, where he later died of his injuries.

Police say Christopher Mitchell was arrested on Wednesday. Investigators say he was the shooter.

Police say they can find no relationship between Wheeler and Mitchell which could explain a possible motive for the shooting.

“They are complete strangers,” said Detective Sergeant Ted Lioumanis. “This was a senseless killing.”

“At this point, he was there at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Police say they are actively searching for at least two other people who were with Mitchell on the night of the shooting.