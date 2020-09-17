Loading articles...

Bank of England says economic outlook 'unusually uncertain'

Last Updated Sep 17, 2020 at 7:28 am EDT

LONDON — The Bank of England kept its main interest rate unchanged at the record low of 0.1% on Thursday as it waits to see how the economy recovers from recession and what Britain’s future trade relationship with the European Union will be.

The bank, which sets policy for the U.K. as a whole, said the outlook for the economy “remains unusually uncertain,” while noting that recent domestic economic data have been a little stronger than expected at the time of its last policymaking meeting in early August.

In a statement accompanying the interest rate decision, the bank’s rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee said it is “unclear how informative” the recent economic news is about developments further out.

The Associated Press

