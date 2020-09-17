1 of 2 missing men in Rexdale found

Toronto police say one of two missing men in Rexdale has been found.

Leonard Simpson, 98, was located safe on Thursday evening and police thanked the public for their assistance.

Police say he was found by a drone as he was walking down Kipling Avenue and appeared in good health.

98 year old Leonard Simpson has been found safe after he went missing on Monday. He was found walking by a drone. Chandulal Gandhi is still missing @CityNews pic.twitter.com/9qxjGovUZZ — Melissa Nakhavoly (@MelNakhavoly) September 17, 2020

Simpson had been missing since Monday and police upgraded their search to a Level 3 search for him and 83-year-old Chandulal Gandhi.

Gandhi is still missing and was last seen on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the Kipling Avenue and Steeles Avenue West area.

Chandulal Gandhi, 83, is missing in the Rexdale area. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

He is described as five-foot-seven inches with a slim build, white hair, and a white beard.

He was last seen wearing grey dress pants, a black jacket, and a blue baseball cap.

Police have released video of Gandhi that shows what he was wearing when he went missing.