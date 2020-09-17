Loading articles...

1 of 2 missing men in Rexdale found

Last Updated Sep 17, 2020 at 6:11 pm EDT

Leonard Simpson, 98, was found in good health on Sept. 17, 2020 after going missing in the Rexdale area for around three days. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police say one of two missing men in Rexdale has been found.

Leonard Simpson, 98, was located safe on Thursday evening and police thanked the public for their assistance.

Police say he was found by a drone as he was walking down Kipling Avenue and appeared in good health.

Simpson had been missing since Monday and police upgraded their search to a Level 3 search for him and 83-year-old Chandulal Gandhi.

Gandhi is still missing and was last seen on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the Kipling Avenue and Steeles Avenue West area.

Chandulal Gandhi, 83, is missing in the Rexdale area. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

He is described as five-foot-seven inches with a slim build, white hair, and a white beard.

He was last seen wearing grey dress pants, a black jacket, and a blue baseball cap.

Police have released video of Gandhi that shows what he was wearing when he went missing.

