1 arrested, 1 wanted for fatal shooting on St. Clair Avenue
by News Staff
Posted Sep 17, 2020 3:59 pm EDT
Toronto police investigate a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart near St. Clair Avenue West and Mould Avenue on Sept. 10, 2020. 680 NEWS/Mark McAllister
Toronto police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting on St. Clair Avenue last week.
Officers responded to a shooting in the St. Clair and Mould avenues area shortly before 2 p.m. on Sept. 10.
They found a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a Walmart.
The man died on scene and was identified as 26-year-old Andre Rodriguez from Toronto.
On Wednesday, police arrested Mohamed Osman Daoud, 34, from St. Catharines and charged him with first degree murder. He was to appear in court on Thursday.
Det. Sgt. Keri Fernandes said the alleged motive for the shooting “forms part of the grounds that will be going forth in court” and they could not provide further details.
Police say they are still looking for a second suspect and have issued a warrant for his arrest.
Abdelmuniem Abdalla, 33, from Grimsby is wanted for first degree murder.
Inspector Hank Idsinga said he is considered armed and dangerous and anyone with information should contact police.
His photo has been released (pictured below)
Abdelmuniem Abdalla, 33, of Grimsby, is wanted for first-degree murder. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service
{* loginWidget *}