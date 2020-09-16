Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Visitation to be held for father and three children killed in Oshawa shooting
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 16, 2020 8:05 am EDT
Chris Traynor and three of his children - Bradley, Adelaide and Joey - were killed in a mass shooting in Oshawa. (Photos courtesy Baseball Oshawa/Undated)
A drive-past visitation for four family members who were killed in a grisly shooting will take place this morning in Oshawa, Ont.
Fifty-year-old Chris Traynor and his children, 20-year-old Bradley Traynor, 15-year-old Adelaide Traynor and 11-year-old Joseph Traynor were killed in their home during an early morning shooting on September 4.
A 50-year-old woman who is also related to the family was injured in the shooting.
Durham regional police have identified the shooter as 48-year-old Mitchell Lapa, who is also related to the family and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during the incident.
They say they’re still investigating the shooter’s motivation behind the attack.
A private funeral for the family is scheduled at a church for Thursday morning.
An online fundraiser for the family had raised more than $170,000 by Tuesday afternoon, and described the victims as “beloved and active members of the Oshawa community.”