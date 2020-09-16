TTC making face masks mandatory for all employees

The TTC announced on Wednesday that face coverings will become mandatory for all TTC employees.

Starting on Thursday, September 17 masks will be required for anyone on TTC property, both indoors and outdoors. The new rule will apply to all employees and operators even when they are operating vehicles or behind protective barriers.

The move is a response to rising COVID numbers in the province and the city of Toronto.

Mandatory face coverings have been in place for TTC customers since July 2. TTC employees were exempt from the original rule as long as they were behind protective barriers or in certain designated areas.

“We need to be vigilant in our actions to keep each other safe as we go to work, send our kids back to school, and spend more time inside as cooler weather arrives,” says TTC Chief Safety Officer Betty Hasserjain in a Wednesday release.