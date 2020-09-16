Weather Watch: A chilly farewell to summer

Pumpkin spice lattes are back and #sweaterweather is starting to trend on Twitter.

After a long and scorching summer, the final weekend is approaching. While it isn’t hard to embrace early fall here in southern Ontario, we do have some of the most beautiful fall colours in the world. That means, it may be tough to wrap our heads around the weather pattern over the next few days.

I can’t remember the last time I suggested pulling out the parka while still officially in summer (not in the last five Septembers at least) but it’s happening. This weekend, the GTA could dip down to as cold as only 2 degrees overnight Friday and Saturday. No, that’s not a typo. This means, between Wednesday afternoon and late Friday night, we will have a temperature swing of 23 degrees!

Even more chilling is the cottage country forecast. Barrie is expected to dip below freezing late Friday night.

As we struggle to tap into warmer air this September, don’t lose hope. The Weather Network has released its Fall forecast and central and southern Ontario are expected to be above seasonal through October and November.

Stay warm friends!