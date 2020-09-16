Richmond Hill doctor charged for sexually assaulting female patients

A doctor at a King Township medical clinic is accused of sexually assaulting two of his patients.

York Regional Police say two women, aged 49 and 28, allege they were sexually assaulted by their doctor during visits to the Schomberg Medical Centre on Highway 27 between 2008 and 2017.

Investigators believe this doctor practiced at that clinic as well as other clinics in southern Ontario.

49-year-old Dr. Wameed Ateyah of Richmond Hill faces seven counts of sexual assault.

Police have released his photo as they try to determine if there are other potential victims.