Premier Ford: Big fines coming for excessively large social gatherings

Last Updated Sep 16, 2020 at 1:58 pm EDT

People take a rest in chairs in downtown Ottawa as a sign reminds people to physically distance during the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Premier Doug Ford says a decision to limit social gatherings is being addressed in a cabinet meeting.

Minister of Health Christine Elliott says the government is fully prepared for a second wave.

Ford announced a new interactive screening tool for parents and students, available on the government's website.

Premier Doug Ford is meeting with his cabinet to discuss next steps to get the COVID-19 situation in the province’s hot spots under control.

As reported on 680 NEWS, Ford acknowledged it’s possible gathering limits will be reduced for Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa and says he’s spoken to the mayors in each of those hot spots.

“We’re usually, 99.9 percent of the time, all on the same page when we’re all agreeing on policies and guidelines to be put in place, we act quickly,” Ford said at his daily, COVID-19 briefing.

“Yes, there will be fines. I’ll give you the number, hopefully tomorrow (Thursday), but there’s going to be some severe, severe fines for people that ignore the regulations and guidelines. It’s going to be the highest in the country.”

The Premier says the fines will be under provincial jurisdiction so the province can follow through and not have to rely on the feds for enforcement.

Ford was also questioned after it was confirmed that the Premier attended MP Stan Cho’s wedding, leading to many calling his message to crack down on social gatherings hypocritical.

“That wedding, all the protocols were followed. Every single person in that room wore a mask,” Ford said.

“A very small percentage of the population is ignoring them (physical distancing protocols). Anytime I’m with someone, I always make sure we maintain a six-foot distance with anyone.”

Minister of Health, Christine Elliott, says the Ford government is more than prepared for a second wave, especially when it comes to testing and hospital capacity.

Ontario is reporting 315 new infections on Wednesday. Toronto confirmed 77 new COVID-19 cases, with 61 in Ottawa and 54 in Peel.

