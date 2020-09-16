Loading articles...

Police release composite sketch of suspect wanted in Chinatown shooting

Last Updated Sep 16, 2020 at 6:09 pm EDT

A composite sketch of a suspect wanted in an attempted murder investigation in Chinatown. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police have released a composite sketch of a suspect wanted for attempted murder following a shooting at a Chinatown restaurant back in March.

Police say an unknown man entered a restaurant in the Dundas Street West and Spadina Avenue area around 4 a.m. on March 3.

The man spoke to a 41-year-old man inside the restaurant for a short time and then pulled out a handgun and shot him.

The suspect then left the restaurant and fled the scene in a vehicle and the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries

The suspect is described as Asian, clean-shaven and between 25 to 30 years old. He was wearing a black wool winter coat at the time and a black hoody with the hood up and black dress pants.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes him from the composite sketch to come forward.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
City Streets: EB Major Mackenzie is blocked east of Keele due to a collision, traffic is jammed from the 400. #EBMajorMackenzie
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 41 minutes ago
Weather Watch: A chilly farewell to summer
Latest Weather
Read more