Police release composite sketch of suspect wanted in Chinatown shooting
by News Staff
Posted Sep 16, 2020 6:04 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 16, 2020 at 6:09 pm EDT
A composite sketch of a suspect wanted in an attempted murder investigation in Chinatown. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service
Toronto police have released a composite sketch of a suspect wanted for attempted murder following a shooting at a Chinatown restaurant back in March.
Police say an unknown man entered a restaurant in the Dundas Street West and Spadina Avenue area around 4 a.m. on March 3.
The man spoke to a 41-year-old man inside the restaurant for a short time and then pulled out a handgun and shot him.
The suspect then left the restaurant and fled the scene in a vehicle and the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries
The suspect is described as Asian, clean-shaven and between 25 to 30 years old. He was wearing a black wool winter coat at the time and a black hoody with the hood up and black dress pants.
Police are asking anyone who recognizes him from the composite sketch to come forward.
{* loginWidget *}