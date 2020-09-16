Police asking public to help identify attempted murder suspect

Toronto Police are asking for the public’s help to identify an attempted murder suspect stemming from a Chinatown shooting in March.

Police say on March 3, 2020 a man walked into a restaurant in the Dundas and Spadina area and had a brief verbal interaction with a 41-year-old man inside. He shot the man and then took off in a vehicle. The victim suffered serious injuries.

They are hoping the release of a composite sketch will help them track the suspect down.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2510, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.222tips.com.