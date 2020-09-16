Loading articles...

Physician charged with 7 counts of sexual assault in King Township

Last Updated Sep 16, 2020 at 2:05 pm EDT

Doctor Wameed Ateyah, 49 from the City of Richmond Hill is charged with seven counts of sexual assault. HANDOUT/ York Regional Police

Police in York Region have charged a physician with multiple counts of sexual assault in King Township.

The assaults, which involve a 49-year old woman and a 28-year old woman, occurred at a clinic in the town.

Police say they began investigating in August when the women came forward to report that they had been sexually assaulted by their doctor during visits to their clinic at Schomberg Medical Centre.

The investigation revealed that the assaults took place during appointments between 2008 and 2017.

Doctor Wameed Ateyah, 49, from the City of Richmond Hill, is charged with seven counts of sexual assault.

It is believed that the doctor practiced at other clinics in southern Ontario and police want to ensure there are no other alleged victims.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

