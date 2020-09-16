Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
High school in Pembroke first in Ontario to be closed due to coronavirus outbreak
by News Staff
Posted Sep 16, 2020 6:52 pm EDT
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML
A high school in Pembroke, Ontario has been closed after three cases of COVID-19 were detected at the school.
The latest case at Fellowes High School was confirmed Wednesday and is linked to two previous cases, prompting the acting Chief Medical Officer of Health for the Renfrew County and District Health Unit (RCDHU) to order an immediate shutdown.
The school will remain closed until further notice and reopen only with the approval of public health.
In a release, the Renfrew County District School Board said any students or staff who may have been exposed will be contacted directly by public health.
Fellowes High School is the first school in the province to be closed due to COVID-19