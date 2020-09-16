High school in Pembroke first in Ontario to be closed due to coronavirus outbreak

A high school in Pembroke, Ontario has been closed after three cases of COVID-19 were detected at the school.

The latest case at Fellowes High School was confirmed Wednesday and is linked to two previous cases, prompting the acting Chief Medical Officer of Health for the Renfrew County and District Health Unit (RCDHU) to order an immediate shutdown.

The school will remain closed until further notice and reopen only with the approval of public health.

In a release, the Renfrew County District School Board said any students or staff who may have been exposed will be contacted directly by public health.

Fellowes High School is the first school in the province to be closed due to COVID-19