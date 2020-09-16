O'Toole, family to get tested for COVID-19 after staff member contracts virus

O'Toole's office is also contacting everyone with whom he has recently met

A statement from the party says O'Toole has not shown symptoms

Federal Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole and his family will be tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday after a member of his staff tested positive for the virus.

A statement from the party said the staff member was travelling with O’Toole.

It also said that while O’Toole has not shown symptoms, he and his family are being tested “out of an abundance of caution.”

“My family and I are feeling well, but we take COVID-19 very seriously. Today was going to be Jack’s first day back at school, but instead we will be getting tested and self-isolating per public health guidelines. The health and safety of my family and all Canadians is my top priority,” O’Toole said in a statement.

