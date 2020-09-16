Loading articles...

O'Toole, family to get tested for COVID-19 after staff member contracts virus

Last Updated Sep 16, 2020 at 12:40 pm EDT

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole holds his first news conference as leader on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Aug. 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Summary

A statement from the party says O'Toole has not shown symptoms

Other staff who were travelling with him are also being tested and self-isolating

O'Toole's office is also contacting everyone with whom he has recently met

Federal Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole and his family will be tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday after a member of his staff tested positive for the virus.

A statement from the party said the staff member was travelling with O’Toole.

It also said that while O’Toole has not shown symptoms, he and his family are being tested “out of an abundance of caution.”

“My family and I are feeling well, but we take COVID-19 very seriously. Today was going to be Jack’s first day back at school, but instead we will be getting tested and self-isolating per public health guidelines. The health and safety of my family and all Canadians is my top priority,” O’Toole said in a statement.

Other staff who were travelling with him are also being tested and self-isolating.

O’Toole’s office is also contacting everyone with whom he has recently met.

